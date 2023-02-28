X

    Hornets' LaMelo Ball Diagnosed with Fractured Ankle Injury After Exiting vs. Pistons

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 28, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 25: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up court in the first quarter during their game against the Miami Heat at Spectrum Center on February 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
    Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

    Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball suffered a fracture in his right ankle during Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

    Ball suffered the injury and fell to the ground on a non-contact play when he was handling the ball:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    LaMelo left the game after suffering a non-contact injury on this play <a href="https://t.co/SdWDNIRSfK">pic.twitter.com/SdWDNIRSfK</a>

    The third-year guard had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes prior to exiting. Charlotte went on to win the game, 117-106.

    He has missed time at various points of the season because of ankle issues, and Monday's contest was just his 36th game of the 2022-23 campaign. His lack of availability is one reason Charlotte entered play with a 19-43 record, which is worse than every team in the Eastern Conference except the Pistons.

    Ball, who was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft, is a franchise cornerstone for the Hornets when healthy.

    He is averaging 23.4 points, 8.5 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game as something of a bright spot for a disappointing team, although he is shooting just 40.7 percent from the field with a career-worst 3.5 turnovers a night.

    There is no reason for Charlotte to rush him back given its position in the standings. The 21-year-old's ability to take the court in future seasons is far more important than his availability for largely meaningless games during the stretch run of the 2022-23 campaign.

    Hornets' LaMelo Ball Diagnosed with Fractured Ankle Injury After Exiting vs. Pistons
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Look for Dennis Smith Jr. to see more playing time while Ball is sidelined.