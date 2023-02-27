Marriott Files Motion to Dismiss Michael Irvin's $100M Defamation Lawsuit

AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin filed a lawsuit against Marriott and one of its employees earlier this month, but the hotel chain made a move on Monday to put an end to his legal pursuit.

Per The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan, Marriott filed a motion to dismiss Irvin's $100 million lawsuit that alleged defamation and tortious interference, "noting it leases its brand to but does not own the Phoenix hotel where Irvin allegedly made 'harassing and inappropriate' comments to a hotel worker" during the week of the Super Bowl.

TMZ Sports reported on Feb. 9 that Irvin alleged that he was being "railroaded" with false accusations of misconduct by the hotel employee that are affecting his career. He was pulled from the remainder of Super Bowl LVII coverage once the accusation surfaced.

"Rash and thoughtless actions can have severe consequences. Marriott [parent company of Renaissance Hotels] apparently did not appreciate these simple truths when, in a rush to judgment, its employees and management inaccurately and inflammatorily accused Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League," Irvin's lawsuit stated.

Irvin denied any wrongdoing and said the accusations took a toll on him.

"What law did I break?" Irvin told Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News (h/t CBS Sports' John Breech). "There was definitely nothing physical. … That's honestly all that happened. Nobody was in my room. It was a 45-second conversation in the lobby, a handshake and we left. … I don't know. I don't know what this is, and it's running me crazy."

On Friday, a federal judge presiding over the case ruled that Marriott must respond to Irvin's request to release surveillance video of his interaction with the staff member by Tuesday evening. It now appears that the motion to dismiss will serve as the company's response.