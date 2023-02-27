PSG's Achraf Hakimi Subject of Preliminary Investigation into Rape Case

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

The prosecutor's office in Nanterre, France has opened a preliminary rape investigation into Paris Saint-Germain fullback Achraf Hakimi, a French judicial official told the Associated Press on Monday.

According to the AP, "The official would not provide details about the accusation or comment on media reports about what allegedly happened. The official was not authorized to be publicly named speaking about an ongoing investigation."

Hakimi missed PSG's Ligue 1 match against Marseille because of a thigh injury. Neither PSG nor Hakimi's representatives have commented on the pending case against him.

The 24-year-old has played for PSG for two seasons, making 53 league appearances with eight goals and nine assists. He previously played for La Liga's Real Madrid (2016-17 to 2017-18), the Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund (2018-19 to 2019-20) and Seria A's Inter Milan (2020-21).

He also represented Morocco at this year's World Cup and was voted to the tournament's World XI, as selected by the players.