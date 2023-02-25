Former NFL Coach Jimmy Raye: Lack of Black HCs 'Reeks of Systemic Racism'

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Former NFL coach Jimmy Raye has strong thoughts about the lack of opportunities for Black coaches throughout the league.

Speaking to USA Today's Jarrett Bell, Raye called the limited options "very disappointing" and said "it reeks of systemic racism."

The NFL just completed another coaching cycle after the 2022 season, with five teams hiring a new head coach. New Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was the only Black candidate to get a job.

Ryans is one of three Black head coaches currently in the NFL, along with Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, whose mother is white and father is Black, identifies as biracial.

Bell noted there have been a total of 33 head-coach openings in the past five years, with Black coaches getting five of those jobs. Tomlin is the only Black head coach who has more than one season with his current team.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and three teams in 2022 for alleged racism in hiring practices. Steve Wilks and Ray Horton subsequently joined the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is still ongoing, with Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic reporting on Feb. 1 a federal judge asked for more briefing to determine if it should go to arbitration.

One issue Raye sees is that the "goalposts keep moving" for Black coaches and specifically cited Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's decision to hire Jeff Saturday, who had no college or NFL coaching experience, as interim head coach.

"At one time, they wanted 'decision-making' (assistant) coaches," Raye explained. "Then it was coordinators. [Indianapolis Colts owner Jim] Irsay showed that you don't need experience. It's just who they like. It doesn't have anything to do with your credentials or accomplishments, or your resume, or your ability to do the job."

Raye referred to the Colts hiring former player Jeff Saturday as interim head coach during the 2022 season despite his only coaching experience coming at the high school level.

An glaring example of Raye's shifting-goalpost theory for Black coaches looking for a chance is Eric Bieniemy. He spent five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs as head coach Andy Reid's offensive coordinator.

The Ringer's Rodger Sherman recently pointed out that Bieniemy has interviewed with roughly half of the NFL's 32 teams about becoming a head coach over the past five years. He has yet to be hired in that role by a club.

Reid even hinted at Bieniemy needing to leave the Chiefs and find a role that might increase his ability to become a head coach.

"Eric Bieniemy has been tremendous for us, and I think he's tremendous for the National Football League," Reid told reporters on Feb. 14 after Kansas City won Super Bowl 57. "I'm hoping he has an opportunity to go somewhere and do his thing, where he can run the show and be Eric Bieniemy."

Bieniemy has since been hired by the Washington Commanders as their offensive coordinator. The 53-year-old will be the full-time play-caller in Washington. Reid is the primary play-caller for the Chiefs.

The previous two people who were Kansas City's offensive coordinator under Reid were Doug Pederson (2013 to '15) and Matt Nagy (2016 to '17).

Pederson was hired as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in January 2016, spent five seasons with the team before parting ways after the 2020 campaign. He took the 2021 season off and was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars as their head coach.

Nagy was named head coach of the Chicago Bears in January 2018 and spent four seasons with the team before being fired after the 2021 campaign. He is back with the Chiefs and was promoted to offensive coordinator this week after Bieniemy left.

Bell noted that Raye walked a similar path as Bieniemy as a "Black assistant coach often mentioned–and occasionally interviewed–as a potential head coach." He never became a head coach despite spending 36 consecutive seasons as an assistant coach in the NFL from 1977 to 2013.

Raye was an offensive coordinator for 19 of those 36 seasons. He worked for 10 different teams during his NFL career before retiring after the 2013 season.