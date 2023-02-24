Gervonta Davis Sued for Allegedly Punching Parking Lot Attendant in 2022

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Boxer Gervonta Davis allegedly punched a parking lot attendant in New York City, according to the New York Post's Priscilla DeGregory.

In a lawsuit he filed against Davis, Arturo Jimenez said he was working at Edison Park Fast Garage, which was across from the hotel where Davis was staying, on March 8, 2022.

Davis had asked a different employee for his car before he requested his car keys from Jimenez.

"But Jimenez didn't know Davis had asked for his car from another employee—prompting the fighter to allegedly say 'stop f--king playing with me' before punching Jimenez in the chest," per DeGregory.

Jimenez said in his suit he suffered "multiple bodily injuries." He's suing for unspecified damages.

On Feb. 16, Davis pleaded guilty to four charges in connection to a November 2020 hit-and-run and will face sentencing May 5. Prosecutors contended he had run a red light in his Lamborghini and struck a Toyota Solara before fleeing the scene. Four people were injured in the crash.

In December, Davis was also arrested on a domestic violence charge. TMZ Sports obtained the 911 call in which a woman told emergency operators that Davis "attacked me in front of the kid" and said she was in imminent danger. Davis denied the allegations in a since-deleted social media post.