Georgia LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson Arrested, Charged with Reckless Driving After CFP Win

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested this week on charges of racing on highway/streets and reckless driving stemming from an incident that occurred after the team's 65-7 victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

Per Athens-Clarke County jail records obtained by Radi Nabulsi of 11Alive and UGASports.com, Dumas-Johnson was booked on Wednesday at 6:34 p.m. local time. He was released from custody approximately 40 minutes later.

Both charges against Dumas-Johnson are misdemeanors.

ESPN's Chris Low confirmed "an incident involving Dumas-Johnson occurred on Jan. 10" in Los Angeles.

The University of Georgia provided a statement to Low about the situation that didn't specifically mention Dumas-Johnson:

"We are aware of a report relating to a January 10 incident on College Station Road involving one of our student-athletes. The alleged conduct does not reflect our program's values or the high standards we have established. As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement."

In the University of Georgia online police log from Jan. 10 (h/t Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald), warrants were issued on Tuesday following an investigation into two vehicles traveling next to each other in a "reckless manner at high speeds that fled the area upon sign of the officer."

Dumas-Johnson just completed his sophomore season on the Bulldogs football team. The Maryland native has appeared in 24 games over the past two seasons, including all 15 during the 2022 campaign.

A finalist for the Butkus Award as the nation's best linebacker this season, Dumas-Johnson was named to the All-American first team. He recorded four total tackles in Georgia's victory over TCU on Jan. 9.