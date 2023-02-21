LSU WR Malik Nabers Arrested for Illegally Carrying Weapon in New Orleans

Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested in New Orleans on Monday night on a charge of illegally carrying a weapon, per the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to Gabriella Killett and Wilson Alexander of Nola.com, officers said the 19-year-old was taken into custody when they noticed an "L-shaped object" in his front pants pocket.

Police stated that Nabers was asked if he had a permit to carry the weapon, and he told officers he didn't. Per Louisiana law, illegally carrying a weapon is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a fine of $500. Nabers appeared in magistrate court on Tuesday.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that an LSU spokesperson said head coach Brian Kelly is aware of the situation and the school is still in the process of gathering information.

Nabers is coming off a sophomore season in which he led the Tigers with 72 receptions and 1,017 receiving yards while also adding three touchdowns. He averaged 14.1 yards per catch and he had the second-most receiving yards in the SEC last season behind only Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt.

LSU is coming off a 10-4 campaign in its first year under Kelly, who replaced Ed Orgeron as head coach. The Tigers fell to the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game but went on to defeat Purdue 63-7 in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Nabers topped 100 receiving yards in both games to close out the year.

LSU will open the 2023 season on Sept. 3 against Florida State.