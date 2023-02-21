Former NFL OL Joe Staysniak Arrested, Charged with Domestic Battery, Strangulation

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Former NFL offensive lineman Joe Staysniak was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with intimidation, pointing a firearm, strangulation and domestic battery, per Matt Adams of Fox 59 Indianapolis.

The case involved a male relative, and police responded to a report from a neighbor saying there was a "suspicious vehicle" in Staysniak's driveway.

The neighbor said he found two people in the car and that Staysniak displayed his gun and punched the relative. One of the people present said Staysniak pressed the gun against his face.

Staysniak denied that he pointed his gun at anyone and that he punched his relative, instead saying he "shoved him backward with an open hand" and pulled the hoodie of the other person present "to get his attention."

Police said the former NFL player and his relative had to be separated during a different fight as well.

Staysniak was a seventh-round pick in the 1990 NFL draft out of Ohio State and played for the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals during his NFL career.

Adams also noted he hosted a morning radio show in Indianapolis after his playing days.