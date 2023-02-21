Former Mets Pitching Coach Phil Regan Sues Team; Says He Was Fired over Age

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Former New York Mets pitching coach Phil Regan filed a lawsuit accusing the team of age discrimination, according to TMZ Sports.

The Mets hired Regan as their interim pitching coach midway through the 2019 season, when he was 82. He said in his suit that then-general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told his time with the team wouldn't be extended because he was "too old."

Regan's attorney, Matthew Blit, provided a statement to TMZ Sports:

"Phil is the first to crack jokes about his age. However there is nothing funny about a person being told that they are being passed over because their employer wants someone younger. That's discrimination, plain and simple.

"Suing for discrimination in professional sports is extremely rare. In fact, Phil debated doing this for many years. But the hurt from the conversation that he had with Mr. Van Wagenen continues to haunt him to this day. He can hear the exact words playing in his head over and over. Phil knew this had to be done."

The Mets brought Regan aboard on June 20, 2019.

According to FanGraphs, New York's pitching staff ranked 20th in ERA (4.74) and 11th in FIP (4.32) to that point in the season. Mets pitchers finished out the year with the sixth-best ERA (3.88) and fourth-best FIP (3.91). Their strikeout-to-walk ratio also climbed slightly from 15.0 to 17.5 percent.

Jacob deGrom went on to win his second straight National League Cy Young Award as well.

While the results spoke for themselves, Regan remained unsure whether he'd be retained as the 2019 season was entering the home stretch.

"At my age, whatever happens, happens," he said in September 2019. "...I've had a good time, but all I am thinking right now is hopefully we can win and get in the playoffs. I'm sure [the Mets] will decide what they are going to do and whatever happens, happens."

The Mets hired then-33-year-old Jeremy Hefner as their new pitching coach that October. That wasn't the only notable move they made with their coaching staff, as Mickey Callaway was ousted as the manager.

Regan returned to a role within New York's minor league system, where he had been working before getting tabbed as the interim pitching coach. The organization let him go in October.