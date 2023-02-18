Former Raiders DB Eric Johnson Among 8 Indicted on Human Trafficking Charges

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive back Eric Johnson was among eight people indicted for alleged gang and human trafficking activity over the last two years in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Johnson "is one of the alleged members of the LOTTO gang which stands for 'Last One to Take Over' gang," according to Matt Johnson of WSB-TV. The gang reportedly formed in 2021 inside Fulton County Jail.

The 46-year-old is currently in Gwinnett County Jail facing nine charges that reportedly range from "probation violation to felony trafficking a person for sexual servitude." The investigation was conducted by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Officer Special Investigations section.

The indictment from the attorney general's gang and human trafficking prosecution units alleges that Johnson "did knowingly solicit and patronize a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of sexual servitude" and "did knowingly transport and provide [a victim] for the purpose of sexual servitude."

Johnson played for the Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals during his NFL career in the early 2000s.