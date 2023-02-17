Report: Cowboys' Trevon Diggs Sued for Unpaid Rent, Late Fees by Former Landlord

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is facing a lawsuit for $33,500 in unpaid rent and late fees after defaulting on his lease, according to James Hartley of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Diggs, 24, is being sued by his former landlord, Rose Marie Yadegar, for up to $250,000 in relief. The suit was reportedly filed in December.

According to the lawsuit, Diggs was leasing a house in Frisco, Texas, for one year and had a monthly rent payment of $5,500, which Yadegar claims she only received for the first month.

Diggs eventually moved out from the property in July 2022 "in lieu of eviction," per the suit.

In addition to the unpaid rent and late fees, Diggs also owes another $11,000 for the last two months of his lease for which Yadegar could not find a tenant; $45 every two weeks for yard maintenance; $3,400 in property damage repairs and $531 for deep cleaning of carpets.

Yadegar also wants $2,500 in legal costs spent during the eviction process as well as legal fees agreed to in the lease, according to the lawsuit.

While Diggs has yet to comment on the situation, his lawyer, Scott Becker, holds that the lawsuit is the result of some sort of miscommunication and that some of Diggs' acquaintances may have taken advantage of him.

"He thought this matter was completely resolved," Becker told WFAA in Dallas. "So, to have this situation arise out of the blue was a bit of a shock to him."

Diggs wants to resolve the situation and was unaware of any property damage, according to Becker.

Selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, Diggs made a little over $1.7 million in 2022, according to Spotrac.

He was a first-team All-Pro in 2021, the year that he was the league's interceptions leader. Diggs has also made two Pro Bowls over his three years in the league.