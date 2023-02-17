X

    Tiger Woods Apologizes for Sexist Joke with Justin Thomas at Genesis Invitational

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 17, 2023

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods of the United States (L) and Justin Thomas of the United States walk off the ninth tee during the first round of the The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
    Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

    Tiger Woods apologized Friday for handing playing partner Justin Thomas a tampon as a joke during the first round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday.

    Photographers captured a glimpse of Woods giving Thomas the tampon on the ninth hole of Thursday's first round after Tiger outdrove the younger and healthier JT:

    Rick Gehman @RickRunGood

    Tiger Woods had a gift for Justin Thomas after driving it past him on number nine. <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/GettyImages?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GettyImages</a>) <a href="https://t.co/HXZEQSAhEU">pic.twitter.com/HXZEQSAhEU</a>

    Woods was asked about the interaction while speaking to the media after Friday's second round, and he apologized for the gesture, which implied that weakness is inherent in women.

    Per Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated, Woods said:

    "It was supposed to be all fun and games, and obviously it hasn't turned out that way. If I offended anybody, it was not the case; it was just friends having fun.

    "As I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I'm sorry. It was not intended to be that way. It was just we play pranks on one another all the time and virally I think this did not come across that way, but between us it was—it's different."

    Sports Illustrated @SInow

    Tiger Woods apologized for his joke with Justin Thomas at Riviera <a href="https://t.co/hqvMT1X5dO">pic.twitter.com/hqvMT1X5dO</a>

    Woods returned to the course this week for his first official, non-exhibition PGA Tour tournament since the Open Championship in July.

