Saints' Alvin Kamara Among 4 Indicted for Alleged 2022 Vegas Nightclub Battery

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men have been indicted and charged with conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm in connection with an alleged confrontation in Las Vegas in Feb. 2022, according to David Charns of 8 News Now.

Darnell Greene, who has accused Kamara and his group of assault, has also filed a lawsuit and is seeking damages exceeding $10 million, per Michael Bell of Fox 5 Vegas.

Per Charns, "Videos and an audio recording taken in an SUV after the reported assault have not been released. The lawsuit includes still images from surveillance video and transcription of the recording."

Greene has said he was waiting for an elevator in the Drai's Nightclub, alongside Kamara's group, but when he attempted to enter Kamara placed his hand on his chest to prevent him from doing so.

Greene said he pushed Kamara's hand away before Kamara pushed him and Lammons punched him and pushed him against a wall.

The lawsuit also claimed that Kamara "bragged about it with a member of his group, stating, "I connected with the [expletive]'s jaw so hard."

"[Kamara] chased Greene down the hall and proceeded to strike him multiple times until he was knocked to the ground," the lawsuit added. "At no point during the attack did Greene hit, punch, or push Kamara or any of his associates."

Kamara has denied the accusations.

"The state has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara," Kamara's attorneys, David Chesnoff, Drew Findling and Richard Schonfeld, noted in a statement. "He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident."

Kamara, 27, has spent the first six seasons of his NFL career. The NFL has not taken any disciplinary action, though once the legal process is concluded he could be facing the possibility of a suspension.

His next court date is March 2 in a Nevada district court.