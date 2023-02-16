Gervonta Davis Pleads Guilty to 4 Charges Stemming from 2020 Hit-and-Run Crash

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis pleaded guilty to four counts stemming from a Nov. 2020 hit-and-run crash during a court appearance on Thursday.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Davis formally pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failing to notify of property damage, driving with a revoked license and running a red light.

Hensley noted Maryland Circuit Court Judge Althea M. Handy told Davis he entered his guilty plea "with no agreement of what penalty will be at sentencing."

Per a March 2021 report from Justin Fenton of the Baltimore Sun, Davis was indicted on 14 counts of various traffic violations related the hit-and-run crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Nov. 5, 2020, after he left a party at a club celebrating his birthday.

Court documents from the Baltimore City State's Attorney Office obtained by Fenton said Davis ran a red light and struck the front passenger side of another vehicle. The crash left four people injured, including a pregnant woman, per Hensley.

Eyewitness accounts and surveillance video from the investigation showed Davis and an unidentified female passenger fled in a black Camaro that arrived at the scene shortly after the crash.

The four people in the car that Davis crashed into were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

In a statement provided to Fenton, Maryland state attorney Marilyn Mosby said all of the victims "were able to survive the alleged hit and run collision with recoverable injuries despite the potential for a far worse scenario."

Hensley noted that Davis' sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 5.

Per Rachel Duncan of WBAL TV 11, Davis' previous attempt to enter a plea deal last September was rejected by Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn because it only included two months of home detention with unsupervised probation and no jail time.

Davis has been in negotiations for a potential fight for Ryan Garcia. Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported last week that the bout was in "serious jeopardy" because of a disagreement on the rematch clause.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger noted in November the proposed Davis-Garcia bout was being targeted for April 15.

Davis is also set to be arraigned on Feb. 23 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in connection with his December arrest on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge for allegedly hitting the mother of his one-year-old daughter with a "closed-hand type slap."