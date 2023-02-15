NBA FA Bryn Forbes Arrested on Family Violence Charge After Allegedly Hitting Woman

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA free-agent guard Bryn Forbes was arrested on Wednesday morning in San Antonio and accused of hitting a woman several times during an argument, according to a police report obtained by News4 San Antonio.

According to KSAT's Dillon Collier and Ben Spicer, Forbes was arrested at the La Cantera Resort and Spa. Police said Forbes became upset with the woman while the two were out and then allegedly hit her multiple times during an argument after returning to the resort. Medics were called to treat the woman for injuries, and Forbes was expected to be placed in the Bexar County Jail, per News4.

Police said Forbes and the woman are dating and they are continuing to investigate the situation.

Forbes, 29, most famously spent parts of five seasons (2016-17 to 2019-20; 2021-22) with the San Antonio Spurs, joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2016 after playing his college basketball at Michigan State.

He also had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks (2020-21), Denver Nuggets (2021-22) and most recently the Minnesota Timberwolves (2022-23).

He was cut by the Wolves on Feb. 9 after averaging 3.6 points in 10.7 minutes per game across 25 total appearances. He has remained a free agent since.