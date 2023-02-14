Former Eagles Captain Chris Maragos Awarded $43.5M in Medical Malpractice Lawsuit

Icon Sportswire

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Chris Maragos has been awarded $43.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit against the team's doctors and surgeon James Bradley, per Oona Goodin-Smith and Abraham Gutman of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The onetime special teams captain suffered a torn PCL in his knee in 2017 that ended his career after the treatment and rehabilitation led by Bradley and Rothman Orthopaedics Institute, which provides orthopedic services to the Eagles.

Maragos' lawsuit alleged that the doctors ignored a tear in the meniscus and that the recovery process led to further complications that prevented him from returning to the NFL, via The Athletic.

A Philadelphia jury found the doctors guilty of "medical negligence" and ordered Bradley to pay about $29.2 million to Maragos. Rothman Orthopaedics has to pay about $14.3 million to the former player.

Maragos won two Super Bowl titles across eight years in the NFL, including with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013. The special teams leader was on the Eagles roster in 2017 but suffered his knee injury before the team won its first Super Bowl.

Former Eagles players Nick Foles, Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks were among those who testified during the trial.

"On Sunday, my team played the Super Bowl, and I could only watch and wonder whether I could have been out there with them had I received proper medical care," Maragos said in a release after the verdict. "While I live in constant pain and will never get back on the field, I hope this decision sends a message to teams' medical staffs that players are people, not just contracts."