Former Michigan State CBB Player Keith Appling Pleads Guilty to Murder

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Former Michigan State and Orlando Magic basketball player Keith Appling pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a felony firearm charge Monday, per Miriam Marini of the Detroit Free Press.

He is facing 18 to 40 years in prison for the murder charge and an additional two consecutive years for the firearm charge, although two counts of felony firearm will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The charges stem from the 2021 shooting death of Clyde Edmonds, who was killed at 66 years old.

Marini reported that authorities believe Appling and Edmonds, who was the first cousin of Appling's mother, engaged in an argument that became violent. That is when Appling shot Edmonds multiple times and allegedly fled the scene with his girlfriend, Natalie Bannister.

Bannister was issued 1.5 years of probation when she pleaded guilty to a charge of lying to police in July, although the accessory to the shooting charge she faced was dismissed.

Appling was previously arrested in 2016 after bringing a loaded gun to a strip club, sentenced to one year in jail in 2017 for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police, and arrested for drug charges in 2020.

While he went undrafted out of college, the guard appeared in five games for the Magic during the 2015-16 campaign and also played professionally in the G League and in Italy.

He is best known for his time at Michigan State as a key contributor for the Spartans from 2010 through 2014.