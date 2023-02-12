Report: Gary Payton II-to-Warriors Trade to Be Completed Despite Physical Concerns

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

There is "optimism" the four-team trade that sent Gary Payton II from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Golden State Warriors will be completed, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

James Wiseman is supposed to be heading from the Warriors to the Detroit Pistons, Saddiq Bey from the Pistons to the Atlanta Hawks and Kevin Knox from the Hawks to the Trail Blazers.

The deal, which was agreed upon before the NBA's deadline Thursday, is being held up over concerns regarding Payton's physical.

The Warriors have until 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday to make a decision as to whether they'll still go through with the trade. Wojnarowski added that the franchise "is expressing confidence to teams" that the trade will be completed.

Payton failed his physical with the Warriors on Friday because of a core muscle ailment that could keep him out for 2-3 months, per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater. He had been playing through the pain in Portland.

Charania added Sunday that the Warriors will not pass Payton's physical exam but that they do intend to go through with the trade.

The Warriors have since filed a complaint with the NBA against the Trail Blazers because they weren't informed of Payton's ailment before the deal was agreed upon, The Athletic reported Sunday.

The NBA has launched an investigation into the matter and intends to review potentially misleading information given by the Blazers about Payton's injury.

The 6'2" guard was a solid player off the bench for Golden State during the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 71 games while shooting 61.6 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from deep.

The 30-year-old could be that for the Warriors again this year if he returns healthy, though there's no guarantee the Dubs reach the postseason as they sit ninth in the Western Conference with a 28-28 record and are struggling in Stephen Curry's absence.