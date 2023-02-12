Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers Open to Trade; Told Teams 'It's Too Early' to Negotiate

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers aren't going to fight Aaron Rodgers if he wants a trade this offseason.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Packers are "open" to negotiating a deal for their longtime quarterback if he decides he'd rather continue his career elsewhere.

Rodgers is set to begin a four-day darkness retreat Monday, after which he's expected to have a firmer answer on his playing future. The three-time MVP told Pat McAfee retirement remains under consideration.

"It's a real thing, 100 percent," Rodgers said. "That's why it's going to be important to get through this week and to take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate all things my future and then be able to make a decision that I think is best for me moving forward and in the highest interest of my happiness and then move forward."

The Packers have told teams it's "too early" to discuss trades until Rodgers makes formal plans to return.

Rodgers' contract extension with the Packers was designed to give the two sides an opportunity to renegotiate if the future Hall of Famer wanted to continue his career elsewhere after the 2022 season.

He's due a $58.3 million option bonus that must be exercised any time between March 17 and Week 1, giving the two sides ample time to make a decision about his future. The option bonus would lower Rodgers' cap number to $31.6 million if he remains with the Packers next season. Green Bay would have to agree to a restructured deal with Rodgers in the event of a trade to avoid a massive cap acceleration for 2023.

The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets are considered the favorites to land Rodgers if he winds up deciding to play elsewhere next season. Raiders wideout and former Rodgers teammate Davante Adams has been hard on the recruiting trail attempting to get his former quarterback in Las Vegas. The Raiders are currently the betting favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to be employing Rodgers come Week 1.

The Jets may have signaled their desire to land Rodgers by hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator. Hackett was the Denver Broncos' coach last season after a tenure in Green Bay as the Packers' offensive coordinator.