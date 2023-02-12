Gary Payton II's Agent Denies Toradol Report for Injury Amid Failed Warriors Trade

AP Photo/Steve Dykes

Gary Payton II's agent denied a report the veteran guard took Toradol shots to deal with a core muscle injury.

Aaron Goodwin told Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes his client "never took Toradol shots to be available for games during his time in Portland."

Ahead of the trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors agreed to acquire Payton from the Portland Trail Blazers for five second-round picks via the Atlanta Hawks as part of a four-team swap. James Wiseman would go from Golden State to the Detroit Pistons, while the Warriors would reroute Saddiq Bey from Detroit to Atlanta.

On Friday, however, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported that Payton's failed physical showed a fairly significant core muscle injury that could sideline him for two-to-three months. As a result, the trade remains on hold.

Charania and Slater added how the 30-year-old "had been playing through pain in Portland" and that Portland's training staff had provided him with Toradol shots, which the Warriors brass was unaware of. He didn't make his season debut until Jan. 2 due to offseason abdominal surgery

Blazers general manager Joe Cronin responded to say the Blazers didn't knowingly play Payton when he was hurt.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Warriors have to make a decision by 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Because the deadline has passed, there are no more negotiations to be had. The deal either happens as is, or it doesn't happen at all.

Regarding Payton's injury, Wojnarowski reported Golden State officials "believe they should've been told that Payton had been using Toradol to alleviate pain." And should an investigation by the NBA reveal that the Blazers failed to "disclose relevant information," the league could fine the team and revoke some of its draft picks, Wojnarowski added.

If the Warriors decide to walk back the trade entirely, then there will be implicit and explicit costs involved.

Trading Wiseman allowed them to significantly lower their luxury tax bill, and those savings would evaporate if he remains on the roster.

For Golden State and everyone else, there will also be the difficulty of welcoming back players you deemed expendable and traded away. In Wiseman's case, he might not be all that thrilled with the idea of staying in the Bay Area given how much his role with the team has diminished.