Tony Romo Broadcasting 'Intervention' Report Denied by CBS Sports President

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus disputed a report he held an "intervention" of sorts with Tony Romo to discuss Romo's work in the booth.

"The thought that there is some kind of story behind the fact that I sat down with Tony to talk about how he can get better is just inaccurate," McManus said to Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo (via Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina).

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Feb. 2 that some CBS Sports executives had met with Romo in Dallas in an effort to identify areas where he could improve.

CBS Sports spokeswoman Jen Sabatelle told Marchand that labeling the meetings as an intervention was "a complete mischaracterization." She added CBS Sports officials "meet regularly with our on-air talent."

Romo retired as a player following the 2016 NFL season and immediately transitioned to a broadcast career, becoming the lead analyst next to Jim Nantz in the CBS booth.

The 42-year-old was a major success early on. He had an infectious enthusiasm and put his psychic powers on display as he would correctly predict what would happen before the snap in some instances.

In 2020, Romo signed a 10-year extension worth $180 million, which helped trigger a race for the NFL's media partners. Two years later, Fox agreed to a 10-year, $375 million pact with Tom Brady, while ESPN is paying $165 million combined for Troy Aikman and Joe Buck to lead Monday Night Football.

While Romo represented a breath of fresh air at first, some fans have grown tired of his approach, and his rapport with Nantz doesn't seem as strong as it once was.

Still, McManus insisted that "an enormous amount of people" have told him they like Romo's work.

"He's different. He's not your typical analyst," he said. "He is enthusiastic. He sometimes speaks more of a fan than even an analyst, which I think people like. So I think this is being overplayed."