Former Louisville Basketball Player Robbie Valentine Arrested on Strangulation Charge

G Fiume/Getty Images

Former Louisville basketball player Robbie Valentine was arrested Thursday on a strangulation charge.

Per the arrest citation obtained by Brooks Holton of the Louisville Courier Journal, Valentine was accused of choking his girlfriend during an argument in their home.

"In the arrest citation, police said Valentine's girlfriend discussed the idea of moving out while the couple was at dinner Thursday night," Holton wrote. "When they returned home, the citation said an argument ensued, and Valentine took his girlfriend's phone and 'dumped her purse out in the sink. (Valentine) later threw her off the bed and began strangling her. The victim has pain/redness to the sides of her neck and bruising to the back of her neck.'"

Holton noted Valentine pleaded not guilty at a court appearance on Friday.

According to Holton, Valentine was originally charged with a Class D felony of second-degree strangulation before it was amended to a first degree charge during his arraignment hearing.

Valentine was released from custody on bond and ordered to have no contact with his accuser. He is due court again on Feb. 20.

A graduate of North Hardin High School in Kentucky, Valentine played four years of college basketball at Louisville from 1982 to '86. He appeared in 56 games for the Cardinals, including a career-high 19 as a freshman.

Valentine played in the NCAA tournament twice during his college career and won a national title with the Cardinals during the 1985-86 season.

Holton noted Valentine has been working as senior director of sales for ASM Global since 2010. The company manages the KFC Yum! Center that has been the home arena for Louisville basketball for 13 years.