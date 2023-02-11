Nmsu Men's Basketball Program Suspended Indefinitely Due to Alleged Hazing Violations

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The New Mexico State men's basketball program is suspending operations indefinitely after possible violations of school policy, per Colin Deaver of KTSM 9 News.

The school said the allegations are separate from the investigation into a fatal shooting involving Aggies basketball player Mike Peake and four University of New Mexico students that occurred in November:

"NMSU personnel were recently informed of new allegations, separate from the events that took place in Albuquerque late last year, involving potential violations of university policy. While those allegations are being investigated, the men's basketball coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave. The game scheduled for February 11 against California Baptist will not be played."

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported the new incident involved allegations of hazing, which was why the program was suspended:

In November, four University of New Mexico students allegedly lured Peake to the school's campus with plans to assault him.

A female student allegedly lured Peake to the campus before he was attacked by three other students with a baseball bat and shot at while trying to run away. Peake shot back and killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis.

Peake has not been charged for a crime, though he was suspended by the men's basketball program.

The female student involved has been charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy. One of the male students was charged with aggravated battery, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The Aggies are 9-15 this season and sit last in the Western Athletic Conference.