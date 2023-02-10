Steelers' Diontae Johnson Denies Rumor He Punched Mitch Trubisky Before Jets Game

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has denied a rumor that he punched quarterback Mitch Trubisky ahead of the team's Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets.

On WFAN's Boomer & Gio show Friday, Gregg Giannotti said a source told him that Johnson punched Trubisky in the face because he wasn't getting the ball enough. Through Pittsburgh's first four games, Johnson caught 23 passes for 207 yards on 37 targets.

"That's part of the reason why Trubisky ended up getting benched, because it was this horrible interaction between the two of them," Giannotti added.

In October, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Johnson and Trubisky got into a confrontation in the locker room at halftime of the Jets game.

Dulac wrote:

"According to sources, Johnson began yelling at Trubisky to throw him the ball more, even though Johnson had a pass skip off his hands that resulted in an interception and failed to get his feet inbounds on what would have been a 23-yard touchdown in the first half. Trubisky stood up to Johnson and a heated exchange occurred. That's when [rookie quarterback Kenny] Pickett was told he would start the second half."

So, while Johnson may not have gotten into a physical altercation with Trubisky, it's possible some words were at least exchanged between the two.

Johnson finished the season with 86 catches for 882 yards and no touchdowns in 17 games.