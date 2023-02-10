Michael Irvin Sues Accuser, Marriott Hotel for $100M over Misconduct Allegation

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin is suing Marriott Hotels & Resorts and one of its employees for more than $100 million due to what Irvin says are false allegations against him.

Per ESPN, Irvin was removed from NFL Network's coverage of Super Bowl LVII due to allegations of him committing an undisclosed form of misconduct at the Renaissance Hotel in Glendale, Arizona.

According to TMZ Sports, Irvin's lawsuit partly read:

"Rash and thoughtless actions can have severe consequences. Marriott [parent company of Renaissance Hotels] apparently did not appreciate these simple truths when, in a rush to judgment, its employees and management inaccurately and inflammatorily accused Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League."

Irvin's lawsuit said he "casually exchanged pleasantries" with a female hotel employee before shaking her hand and going to his room alone.

In an interview with Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News this week, Irvin expressed confusion over the allegations, saying:

"Honestly, I'm a bit baffled with it all. This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out ... I came into the lobby and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don't know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds. We shook hands. Then, I left. ... That's all I know."

Irvin also told 105.3 The Fan (h/t ESPN) that he did not remember the interaction after having "a few drinks."

It is stated in the lawsuit that Irvin and his legal team attempted to present eyewitness accounts of the alleged incident, but the Renaissance Hotel refused to accept them.

Irvin's attorney, Levi McCathern, said his client is being falsely accused of wrongdoing: "It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person's life. Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well."

McCathern added that Irvin has lost out on money due to being pulled from NFL Network's coverage of the Super Bowl and appearances being canceled.

Despite the allegations against him, a Glendale Police spokesperson told Gehlken this week that they had no knowledge of an incident involving Irvin.