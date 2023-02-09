Brett Favre Sues Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee Over Welfare Fraud Scheme Allegations

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Brett Favre has filed a defamation lawsuit against media personalities Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee amid his alleged role in a welfare fraud scheme in Mississippi, according to Alex Raskin of the Daily Mail.

"Today, Brett Favre has sued [Sharpe and McAfee]," Favre's spokesperson told the Daily Mail. "Mr. Favre has spent his retirement from the NFL focused, on, among other things, helping people suffering from concussions. Sadly, Shannon and Pat have decided to spend their time making false public statements against Brett."

The Hall of Fame quarterback was sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services in May 2022 as a result of misspent welfare funds. Favre has repaid the $1.1 million he received for speeches he never gave, although the state was also seeking $228,000 in interest.

Text messages between Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant also showed a scheme to divert money intended for low-income families to go to a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter went to college.

The story was often discussed by national media, including by McAfee on his own show:

Sharpe also discussed the story on his Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed, saying Favre "stole money from the people that really needed that money."

"Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee tried to further their careers by making baseless defamatory allegations against Brett Favre," the spokesperson said.

Both Sharpe and McAfee are former NFL players.

Favre has denied the allegations, saying he didn't know the funds were intended for welfare recipients.

"I have been unjustly smeared in the media," Favre told Joe Morgan of Fox News Digital in October. "I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight."

The 53-year-old has also filed a suit against Mississippi State state auditor Shad White, who has led the investigation that led to criminal charges for six people.

The complaint said the claims against Favre were a "brazen attempt to leverage the media attention generated by Favre's celebrity to further his own political career," via Anna Wolfe and Adam Ganucheau of Mississippi Today.

In addition to the alleged welfare fraud scheme, there have been questions about Favre-backed drug companies that have been accused of overstating their effectiveness when dealing with concussions.