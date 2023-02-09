Terrell Owens' Neighbor Has Misdemeanor Charge Dropped; Accused of Making False Claim

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images for PBABowleroCorp

After a neighbor of former NFL player Terrell Owens was charged with second-degree misdemeanor of false reports following an altercation in August, the charges have been dropped, via TMZ Sports.

Police were called Aug. 3 after Owens and Caitlin Davis had an argument outside their homes in Florida, but no arrests were made. Owens filmed the incident and later called for consequences after Davis allegedly lied to the police.

"If the wrong type of cops would've come out ... they got the wrong type of information. Her, you saw the video, she started crying. You never know how that situation could've turned," the 49-year-old told TMZ Sports.

He added: "I could've died. Honestly, I could have died, and the storyline would be totally different."

In October, Davis was charged with false reporting as authorities said she "knowingly" gave "false information" to police officers.

The case was dismissed Feb. 2 when prosecutors said they "would not be able to prove the elements of the charged crime with the facts that were presented."

Owens was also involved in an altercation in November when he punched a man outside a CVS, although he said it was self-defense.

The Hall of Fame receiver last played in the NFL in 2010, although he has remained active and competed in the Fan Controlled Football league last year. He also tried to make a return to the NFL.