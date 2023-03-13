Javon Hargrave, 49ers Agree to $84M Contract in Free Agency After 3 Years with Eagles

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have landed one of the premier defensive free agents on the market after agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave on a massive four-year, $84 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Despite having a number of key free agents this offseason, it was surprising the Philadelphia Eagles didn't more intensely prioritize Hargrave.

The star defensive tackle somehow wasn't a Pro Bowler this past season despite registering 60 tackles (10 for loss), 11 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

His impact was huge for Philadelphia:

Hargrave was a Pro Bowler in 2021, though, when he notched 7.5 sacks.

The 30-year-old has emerged as one of the NFL's most impactful interior disruptors, collapsing the pocket and regularly finishing off his pressures with sacks. That made him one of the top free agents on the market this offseason, and a bidding war was always likely to follow.

Ultimately, San Francisco decided to meet the market and add a crucial part of Philadelphia's NFC champion defense to its own.

Given some of the other high-profile free agents the Eagles stood to lose this offseason, the departure of Hargrave was always a possibility, and one that Philly fans will be lamenting.

There isn't an offensive coordinator who will be happy to see arguably the best defense in football this past season land one of the game's top interior pass-rushers. Hargrave and Nick Bosa will terrorize opposing quarterbacks this upcoming season.

The Niners took a championship-level defense and made it even better with one signing. Scary.