Cardinals' Marquise Brown Pleads Guilty to Speeding Charge After August Arrest

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of excessive speed after police said he drove 126 mph in a 65 mph zone on State Route 101 in North Phoenix last August, per TMZ Sports.

The 25-year-old will attend a sentencing hearing in March. He could be fined up to $500, be required to serve 30 days in jail and/or serve one year of probation.

Per ESPN News Services, Brown was arrested and booked into Maricopa County Jail on the morning of Aug. 3. He was released on his own recognizance later that same evening after a short Maricopa County Superior Court hearing.

Then-head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that Brown was headed from his home to State Farm Stadium for practice.

Brown returned to practice the day after his arrest.

"I want to learn from it," Brown said Aug. 17, per Darren Urban of the team's official website. "I'm not a guy who gets into trouble, so I want to put in my past and make sure I'm always doing the right things at all times."

He added: "I have a lot of kids that look up to me, so I want to set the right example at all times."

Brown just finished his first season with the Cardinals after the Baltimore Ravens traded him to Arizona during the offseason. He had 67 catches for 709 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games.