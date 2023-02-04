Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Hornets Remain 'Possible' Partner for Lakers

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Los Angeles Lakers could make a deal with the Charlotte Hornets that would involve point guard Russell Westbrook, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

"Rob Pelinka's front office has continued dialogue with rival teams about trading Russell Westbrook, most notably conversations with the [Utah] Jazz as reported by Bleacher Report," Fischer wrote. "Charlotte, with guard Terry Rozier, remains another possible trade partner for Westbrook, sources said."

Westbrook has averaged 15.7 points on 41.2 percent shooting, 7.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds in his 15th NBA season. He is set to become a free agent this summer after exercising his $47.1 million player option for this season.

The Hornets will probably be best-served by going into rebuilding mode. They are 15-38 and second-to-last in the Eastern Conference.

They have numerous veterans who could be of interest to teams, including Rozier, wings Kelly Oubre Jr. and Gordon Hayward and center Mason Plumlee.

ESPN's Zach Lowe already reported Friday that Charlotte is involved in multiple trade discussions during a disastrous season in which star LaMelo Ball has missed time with injury.

"It's hard to read anything into [LaMelo] Ball's season," Lowe wrote. "He has missed half of it. The Hornets are in shambles—and in trade talks about almost all their veterans, per league sources."

With Westbrook being a free agent next summer, the Hornets would have his contract off the books next year and open up more cap space as they engineer a rebuild.

It hasn't worked out for Westbrook in L.A., who acquired him via a trade from the Washington Wizards in July 2021. The nine-time All-Star struggled to find his fit on the team, averaging his lowest marks in points and field-goal percentage since his rookie year.