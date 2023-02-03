South Carolina DE Monteque Rhames II Arrested on Weapons Charge, Suspended by Team

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

South Carolina defensive end Monteque Rhames II has been suspended by the program after being charged with carrying weapons on school property and obstructing justice, according to Emily Adams of the Greenville News.

Rhames, a member of South Carolina's 2023 class, was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center at midnight Friday.

"Our student-athletes know what is expected of them," head coach Shane Beamer said in a statement. "They know that both the university and the football program will hold them accountable for their actions and decisions."

South Carolina has also suspended freshman safety Cameron Upshaw and redshirt freshman defensive back Anthony Rose. It's unclear if they were involved in the incident involving Rhames. Both Rose and Rhames enrolled early at the university.

Rhames is a 6-foot-5, 235-pound edge rusher out of Sumter, South Carolina. A four-star prospect, he was ranked as the fifth-best prospect out of South Carolina and the 39th-best edge rusher in the country, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He also received offers from Michigan State, Michigan, North Carolina, Mississippi State and Alabama, among others.

Rhames, Rose and Upshaw have not yet played a game for the Gamecocks.