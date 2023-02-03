NBA Rumors: Hornets Open to Moving 'Almost All Their Veterans' at NBA Trade Deadline

Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly open to dealing "almost all their veterans" as the NBA's Thursday trade deadline approaches.

ESPN's Zach Lowe dropped that report in his latest article Friday.

"It's hard to read anything into [LaMelo] Ball's season," Lowe wrote. "He has missed half of it. The Hornets are in shambles—and in trade talks about almost all their veterans, per league sources."

The 15-38 Hornets are playing out the string of a disappointing season after making the play-in tournament each of the past two years as a 10th-place team.

They sit second-to-last in the 15-team Eastern Conference ahead of only the rebuilding 13-39 Detroit Pistons, who sport the NBA's worst record.

There's no shortage of rumors surrounding Hornets veterans.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report wrote Tuesday that the Hornets are "open to moving out of Terry Rozier's sizable contract as the team continues to restructure."

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Hornets are "discussing center Mason Plumlee and forward Kelly Oubre Jr. in trade conversations, sources say."

Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Jan. 21 that the Hornets were "prepared to take calls" on Gordon Hayward.

The team's franchise point guard, Ball should presumably be off-limits. His third NBA season has been hindered by injuries, but he's coming off an All-Star campaign and averaging 23.0 points, 8.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Ultimately, the Hornets are a team to watch as Thursday's trade deadline nears. Their best bet is starting over from scratch and rebuilding after such a down year.