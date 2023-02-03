Bengals' Joe Mixon's Agent Says Menacing Charge Will Be Dropped After Warrant Issued

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There is a warrant out for the arrest of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon on a count of aggravated menacing, according to Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus.

Chris Renkel of Local 12/WKRC-TV in Cincinnati confirmed the report, adding that Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati.

Mixon also allegedly threatened the woman, saying, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police can' get me," according to the affidavit which stated the incident occurred on Jan. 21, per Cassy Arsenault of Local 12/WKRC-TV.

"The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon," the Bengals said in a statement to Arsenault. "The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time."

Mixon has not been processed into the Hamilton County jail, according to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the charge against the running back will be dropped Friday morning.

The 26-year-old was suspended for the entire 2014 season while playing for the Oklahoma Sooners after he was seen on video punching a woman at a sandwich shop in Norman, Oklahoma.

Mixon pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault without an admission of guilt. He received a one-year deferred sentence, had to complete 100 hours of community service and had to participate in mandatory cognitive behavior counseling.

"I made a bad decision. Ever since that night I have to live with it. I've got to re-live it every day," Mixon said during an appearance on PFT Live in 2017. "You can never forget something like that. It still haunts me to this day, but it's what you do from that point on. You can't take it back. I can replay it in my head a thousand times, and if I could take it back I would, but I can't."

The Bengals selected Mixon in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft, and he has been one of the best running backs in the NFL since, posting three 1,000-plus yard rushing seasons in six years.

During the 2022 campaign, Mixon rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games, in addition to catching 60 passes for 441 yards and two scores. He also rushed for 163 yards and one touchdown in three playoff games.

Mixon is under contract through the 2023 season and also has a club option for 2024.