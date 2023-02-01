Cal Swimming Coach Teri McKeever Fired After Investigation into Alleged Bullying

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Cal women's swimming head coach Teri McKeever was fired Tuesday following an investigation into allegations of systemic bullying and harassment, the school announced Tuesday.

The school said Cal director of athletics Jim Knowlton wrote a letter to the team and athletic department staff announcing the move. Scott M. Reid of the Orange County Register shared the text of the letter:

"I'm writing to inform you that today we have parted ways with long-time women's swimming coach, Teri McKeever. After carefully reviewing an extensive investigative report that was recently completed by an independent law firm, I strongly believe this is in the best interests of our student athletes, our swimming program, and Cal Athletics as a whole.

"The report details numerous violations of university policies that prohibit race, national origin, and disability discrimination. The report also details verbally abusive conduct that is antithetical to our most important values. I was disturbed by what I learned in the course of reading through the report's 482 pages that substantiate far too many allegations of unacceptable behavior. I want to apologize, on behalf of Cal Athletics, to every student-athlete who was subject to this conduct in the past, and I want to thank everyone who had the courage to come forward and share their story with the investigators."

An eight-month investigation conducted by the law firm of Munger, Tolles, & Olson LLP found that McKeever bullied and harassed "dozens" of swimmers over the course of 40 years.

The investigation was prompted by a May report from the Orange County Register that detailed years of alleged abuse.

When the allegations initially became public, 19 current and former women's team swimmers, six parents and one former member of the men's team detailed McKeever's abuse.

As of Tuesday, 44 current or former Cal swimmers, 23 parents, a member of the men's team, three former Cal coaches, a former administrator and an athletic department employee have come forward with allegations of abuse and bullying by McKeever, per Reid.

Those who came forward said McKeever verbally and emotionally abused athletes, threatened them almost daily and pressured them to continue training while injured or sick. They also said swimmers who provided documentation of an ailment were accused of lying by McKeever.

Nine Cal women's swimmers also told the Orange Country Register that they thought about committing suicide because of McKeever's abuse.

"I didn't want to exist in a world where I had to see Teri every day," said former Cal distance swimmer Chenoa Devine. "I didn't want to be alive. I didn't want to exist."

Swimmers also said McKeever racially discriminated and body-shamed them during her run as head coach. Additionally, she is accused of revealing medical information about swimmers to other team members and coaches, which is a violation of state and federal law.

Many of those who came forward also said they had their complaints ignored or dismissed by the athletic department, and Reid noted that Knowlton has been "heavily criticized" as a result.

The 61-year-old had been the women's swimming head coach at Cal since 1993, leading the Golden Bears to four NCAA titles and six Pac-12 championships. She also served as head coach of the U.S. women's swimming team at the 2012 London Olympics and served as an assistant for the U.S. Olympic teams in 2004, 2008 and 2020.

If you or someone you know is in immediate crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for 24/7 access to a trained counselor. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting "HOME" to 741741. For more information about ongoing support and mental health resources, contact the HelpLine at the National Alliance on Mental Illness by calling 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or emailing info@nami.org.