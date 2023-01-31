Former Titans OC Todd Downing Reportedly Serving Jail Time for DUI Arrest

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is serving time at Williamson County jail for his November 18 DUI arrest, per Sam Phalen of AtoZ Sports Nashville:

Downing was arrested and charged with speeding and driving under the influence after the Titans arrived back in Nashville following a 27-17 road win over the Green Bay Packers on the Nov. 17 edition of Thursday Night Football.

Tennessee Highway Patrol released a statement on the matter, per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com:

"On November 18, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., a THP trooper was patrolling Interstate 65 southbound from Moores Lane when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

"The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Todd Downing. The trooper observed signs of impairment and the smell of an intoxicant coming from the vehicle. Mr. Downing was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. He was booked into the Williamson County Jail."

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Downing posted bond at 6:47 a.m. local time that same day.

Head coach Mike Vrabel decided to keep Downing aboard, but the Titans parted ways with their OC after the 2022 season. As noted by Nick Suss of the Tennessean, the Titans went from No. 4 in scoring in 2020, the year before Downing's first year as OC, to 15th in 2021 and 28th in 2022. The Titans also ended this season with seven straight losses to finish the year 7-10.

Downing has coached in the NFL since 2005 with the Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis Rams, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders and Titans. He was the Titans' tight ends coach in 2019 and 2020 before getting a promotion to offensive coordinator.