Updated Look at Top Landing Spots for Bo Horvat

The Vancouver Canucks need to make big changes, and with each passing day it seems more and more likely those changes will begin with a Bo Horvat trade before the March 3 trade deadline.

That became even more apparent this week when the Canucks made the decision to re-sign pending unrestricted free agent Andrei Kuzmenko to a new two-year contract extension that carries a $5 million per year salary cap hit.

That contract, combined with the Canucks' need to re-tool a flawed roster that is already pressed to the upper limits of the league's salary cap, makes it increasingly unlikely that Horvat will be re-signed. That means a trade could be on the horizon.

Horvat should be the top rental player available in advance of the deadline, and there will be no shortage of potential landing spots.

Entering play on Friday he has already scored 31 goals in 48 games, his second straight 30-goal season. Since the start of the 2021-22 season his 62 goals are 15th most in the NHL. That number looks even better when you take into account he has done that in only 118 games. That is a 43-goal pace over 82 games.

That sort of goal scoring will make any team better.

With that in mind it is time again to take an updated look at some of the best teams that could use him.