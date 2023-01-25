Charles Omenihu's Status for 49ers vs. Eagles Remains Unchanged After Arrest, per NFL

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

There is reportedly no status change for San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game despite his arrest on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported Wednesday that the NFL said his status remains the same. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said Omenihu will play if he's healthy and noted the team is waiting for the legal process to unfold.

An arrest report from the San Jose (Calif.) Police Department stated that a woman said Omenihu pushed her to the ground while they were arguing Monday and she hurt her arm, per NFL.com. Officers said they did not "observe any visible physical injuries," and she declined medical attention.

Omenihu was served with an emergency protective restraining order and posted bail.

The 49ers acquired him from the Houston Texans via trade last season, and he appeared in all 17 regular-season games in 2022. He also played each of the team's first two playoff contests.

Omenihu injured his oblique during Sunday's divisional round win over the Dallas Cowboys but returned to the game.