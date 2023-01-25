Guardians' Terry Francona's Scooter Recovered by Cleveland Police After Theft

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is resting easier today after his iconic scooter was recovered.

Per AJ Smith and Joe Donatelli of ABC News 5 in Cleveland, the team confirmed Francona's scooter was recovered after being stolen from his residence over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia told reporters on Monday the scooter was believed to have been taken between 9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.

Francona, who had the key to the scooter after it was taken, noticed it was missing prior to the team's fan festival event on Saturday.

Police noted the scooter was located about a mile from where it was taken.

The scooter, which has been dubbed "The Hog" by Francona, has taken on a life of its own over the years. He is often seen riding it around the city before and after games, most recently after Cleveland's victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Wild Card series.

It has gotten so popular among Guardians fans that the team gave away a bobblehead of Francona riding the scooter during a game in 2015.

Recovering the scooter is good news for a Guardians team with high hopes coming into this season. They don't need any bad vibes after winning the AL Central for the first time since 2018.

Francona is entering his 11th season as Cleveland's manager. The 63-year-old has been named AL Manager of the Year three times with the club, including in 2022. He is the franchise's all-time leader with 1,516 games managed and 845 wins.