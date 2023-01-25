Ex-Wisconsin WR Marcus Randle El Convicted of 1st-Degree Homicide in 2020 Killings

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Marcus Randle El was convicted on two counts of first-degree homicide Tuesday related to the February 2020 shooting of two women.

A jury also convicted Randle El, the brother of former NFL wide receiver Antwaan Randle El, on counts of felon in possession of a firearm and operating a vehicle without consent while possessing a weapon.

Marcus Randle El shot and killed 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester amid suspicions she was informing police about his drug dealing. Brittany McAdory, 27, was killed because she was a witness to Randle El killing Winchester.

Police were able to use text messages and surveillance footage to link Randle El to the murders.

No weapon was found in the case.

Randle El is set to be sentenced May 3. He could face life in prison.