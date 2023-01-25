X

    Ex-Wisconsin WR Marcus Randle El Convicted of 1st-Degree Homicide in 2020 Killings

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 25, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 27: The Wisconsin Badgers logo before the college football Guaranteed Rate Bowl game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on December 27, 2022 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Former Wisconsin wide receiver Marcus Randle El was convicted on two counts of first-degree homicide Tuesday related to the February 2020 shooting of two women.

    A jury also convicted Randle El, the brother of former NFL wide receiver Antwaan Randle El, on counts of felon in possession of a firearm and operating a vehicle without consent while possessing a weapon.

    Marcus Randle El shot and killed 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester amid suspicions she was informing police about his drug dealing. Brittany McAdory, 27, was killed because she was a witness to Randle El killing Winchester.

    Police were able to use text messages and surveillance footage to link Randle El to the murders.

    No weapon was found in the case.

    Randle El is set to be sentenced May 3. He could face life in prison.

    Ex-Wisconsin WR Marcus Randle El Convicted of 1st-Degree Homicide in 2020 Killings
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.