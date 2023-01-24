Mike Tyson Sued for $5M in Damages for Alleged Rape in Early 1990s

Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

A woman has filed a $5 million lawsuit against Mike Tyson alleging he raped her in the 1990s.

According to an affidavit filed in Albany (New York) County Court, the woman said she met Tyson at a club called Septembers. She and a friend were mingling with Tyson and a limousine driver when the boxer allegedly asked if they wanted to continue partying at a different location.

While on the way to pick up her friend, who had gone home to drop off her car, the woman said Tyson attempted to kiss her in the limo and ignored her when she declined before raping her.

"He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me," the lawsuit reads. "As a result of Tyson's rape, I suffered and continue to suffer from physical, psychological, and emotional injury."

The woman filed the lawsuit under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which allows a "lookback period" for victims of sexual assault. New York state adopted the law in 2022.

Tyson was previously convicted of rape in 1992 during the height of his boxing career. He spent a little less than three years in prison and was released in March 1995.

Despite the conviction, Tyson has maintained his innocence.