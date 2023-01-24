Mike Clevinger Investigated by MLB After Domestic Violence, Child Abuse Allegations

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Major League Baseball is investigating allegations of domestic violence and child abuse by Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger.

Olivia Finestead, who has a 10-month-old daughter with Clevinger, told The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang she has been in contact with MLB's department of investigations since last summer:

"According to Finestead, she has detailed to those investigators incidents of physical, verbal and emotional abuse, including an incident from last June in which Finestead said Clevinger choked her, and another about two weeks later when she said Clevinger slapped her in a hotel room when the team was playing the Dodgers and threw used chewing tobacco on their child."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.