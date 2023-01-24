49ers DL Charles Omenihu Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Robert Salonga and Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

Police in San Jose, California, responded to a report of domestic violence at Omenihu's home at 4:39 p.m. PT on Monday.

A woman who said she was Omenihu's girlfriend told authorities the 25-year-old "pushed her to the ground during an argument."

Omenihu was taken into custody and booked into the Santa Clara County jail before being released on bail.

"Officers did not observe any visible physical injuries to the survivor, she did however have a complaint of pain to her arm," San Jose police said in a press release. "The survivor declined any medical attention at the time Officers were conducting the investigation."

The 49ers provided a statement to Salonga and Inman following the arrest: "We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information."

Omenihu's status for Sunday's NFC title game against the Philadelphia Eagles remains unclear.

The 2019 fifth-round pick has appeared in every game this year. He finished the regular season with 20 combined tackles and 4.5 sacks. In the Niners' 41-23 NFC Wild Card Round win over the Seattle Seahawks, he registered a team-high two sacks.