Conor McGregor Allegedly Kicked, Punched, Threatened Woman on Yacht in Summer 2022

Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is under investigation for an alleged attack on his yacht last July.

The Majorca Daily Bulletin reported Tuesday a woman told Irish police she was on McGregor's yacht to celebrate his 34th birthday. She said he became aggressive and physically assaulted her, kicking her in the midsection and punching her on the chin.

McGregor also allegedly threatened to drown her.

"It was as if he was possessed," the woman said in a statement to police in Dublin. "I knew that I had to get off the boat because I thought that he was going to kill me."

Barbie Latza Nadeau of the Daily Beast shared a statement from Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for McGregor, denying the allegations.

"Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat," Kessler said.

Per Ede, the woman's statement provided Spanish authorities with enough cause to reopen an investigation.

In January 2021, McGregor was sued by a woman who said he raped her at an Irish hotel in 2018. Irish prosecutors declined to charge him criminally, which led Kessler to tell the New York Times' Tariq Panja and Kevin Draper the allegations were "categorically rejected."

Last March, a judge granted a motion by the woman's attorneys requiring the Gardaí, Ireland's national police service, to turn over evidence it collected in the case as part of the discovery process for the lawsuit.

McGregor remains one of the most recognizable names in the UFC despite not having fought since his first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. The 34-year-old is 22-6 across his professional mixed martial arts career.