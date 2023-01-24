George Foreman Files Countersuit After Sexual Abuse Allegations

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Hublot

Boxing legend George Foreman has filed a countersuit against a woman who accused him of sexual abuse when she was a minor 45 years ago.

Per TMZ Sports, Foreman says his accuser "stepped outside" the protection of the lawsuit when she detailed her allegations in a November news conference. In August, he was sued for allegedly grooming and abusing her and another girl in the 1970s.

Foreman's countersuit states the allegations are "entirely fabricated" and there is "zero corroborating evidence in the form of documents, photographs, letters, or witnesses to support ... false claims against Foreman." He added that his accuser is "hoping that the passage of time will excuse her complete lack of evidence."

Foreman echoed his claim from July that he was a victim of extortion, alleging that his accuser demanded $12 million to stop her from going public with her allegations.

The 74-year-old is seeking unspecified damages and said he has suffered from "anxiety, sleeplessness, worry, shock and humiliation" since the news conference.