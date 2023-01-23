Coban Porter, Brother of Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr., Arrested in Fatal Car Crash

Jacob Kish/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

University of Denver sophomore guard Coban Porter was arrested early on Sunday in connection to a fatal car crash, according to ESPN.

Police spokesman Kurt Barnes told the Denver Post that Porter, who is the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., was arrested on charges of suspicion of vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

According to police, the crash occurred at 1:54 a.m. on Sunday morning and one driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A University of Denver spokesperson provided a statement to the Denver Post.

"This is a tragic and heartbreaking situation, and our deepest sympathies are with those involved in the accident, their families, and friends," the statement read. "All the resources of our campus and broader community, including counseling services, are available to any DU community member in need of assistance 24/7."

The Nuggets confirmed to the Denver Post that Michael Porter Jr. was not involved in the crash. However, he was ruled out for Sunday night's home matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of personal reasons. The 24-year-old has appeared in 32 out of a possible 47 games this season and is averaging 16.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Coban Porter has not played this year for the Pioneers while recovering from a torn ACL suffered this past offseason. As a freshman in 2021-22, he averaged 11.4 points in 28 appearances.