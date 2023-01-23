X

    Cowboys' Tony Pollard Ruled out After Being Carted off with Ankle Injury vs. 49ers

    Erin WalshJanuary 23, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field during the second quarter of Sunday's NFC Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium with an apparent ankle injury. The Fox Sports broadcast later reported Pollard would not return.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Tony Pollard is being carted to the locker room. <a href="https://t.co/IxZcg4drQ9">pic.twitter.com/IxZcg4drQ9</a>

    Pollard suffered the injury with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter when his ankle got caught under a 49ers player making a tackle on him. He was slow to get up and was helped off the field and into the medical tent before being carted off.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Tony Pollard is slow to get up after the last play.<br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/urpXJuDeuz">pic.twitter.com/urpXJuDeuz</a>

