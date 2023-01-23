Cowboys' Tony Pollard Ruled out After Being Carted off with Ankle Injury vs. 49ers

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field during the second quarter of Sunday's NFC Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium with an apparent ankle injury. The Fox Sports broadcast later reported Pollard would not return.

Pollard suffered the injury with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter when his ankle got caught under a 49ers player making a tackle on him. He was slow to get up and was helped off the field and into the medical tent before being carted off.

