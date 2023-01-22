Dearica Hamby Alleges 'Traumatizing' Treatment by Aces After Trade to Sparks

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby released a statement alleging that her former team, the Las Vegas Aces, treated her in an "unprofessional and unethical way" that led to a "traumatizing" experience prior to her trade on Saturday.

Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post relayed the entire statement posted on Instagram, and espnW excerpted one of the more damning accusations in question, in which Hamby said that the Aces accused her of signing a multiyear contract extension last June while knowingly pregnant.

Hamby, who announced in September that she was pregnant with her second child, said the Aces asked her if she planned her pregnancy. Hamby said she replied "no" and that the Aces responded by saying she "was not taking precautions to not get pregnant."

The former Wake Forest star also said the Aces told her she was being traded because she "wouldn't be ready, and we need bodies."

Hamby said that she told the Aces she still planned to play during the 2023 regular season, which runs from May 19 to September 10.

That's a sentiment Hamby noted in October after fielding a question from Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV in an exclusive Spotify Live interview (h/t WNBA writer Myles Ehrlich).

"The plan is for me to be back," Hamby said.

"I'm due in March…will I be 100 percent by the start of the season? If everything goes according to plan, I'll be back pretty close to the start of the season."

The WNBPA released a statement Saturday, writing that it would "review the matter" and "seek a comprehensive investigation" to ensure Hamby's rights under the 2020 CBA, federal law and state law were not violated.

The 29-year-old had spent her entire eight-year career with the Aces organization, including its final three campaigns as the San Antonio Stars from 2015-17.

She started 32 of 34 games for the WNBA champion Aces in 2022, averaging 9.3 points and 7.1 rebounds. A right knee bone contusion kept her out for much of the playoffs.

Her career accolades include a pair of Sixth Woman of the Year Awards, two All-Star appearances and a Commissioner's Cup Championship.