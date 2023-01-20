NHL Trade Rumors: Bo Horvat Talks 'Have Intensified'; Bruins, Red Wings, More Linked

Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

Bo Horvat is arguably the biggest name available on the market ahead of the NHL's March 3 trade deadline, and talks "have intensified" for the Vancouver Canucks star, per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

On Monday, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said the Canucks had made their best contract extension offer to Horvat.



The Boston Bruins, Seattle Kraken, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild are reportedly among the teams that have asked about the Vancouver captain, Seravalli added.

Elliotte Friedman reported on the 32 Thoughts Podcast on Friday that talks for Horvat have "intensified this week."

"I don't know that it's going to happen for sure, but I believe some teams have stepped up and indicated they're serious," Friedman said, via Sportsnet. "Nobody has denied to me that there has been some intensifications."

Horvat, 27, has a salary-cap hit of $5.5 million this year and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The Athletic's Rick Dhaliwal reported in December that Horvat rejected an offer from Vancouver, and TSN's Pierre LeBrun added that the franchise had flipped its focus to the trade market.

The Ontario native has been vocal about wanting to be in a winning environment, and the Canucks are among the worst teams in the Pacific Division with an 18-23-3 record.

That said, Horvat does not have a no-trade clause.

Of the clubs reported to have checked in on Horvat, the Bruins have posted a league-best 36-5-4 record. Boston owns a 12-point lead over 28-9-8 Carolina for the top mark in the NHL. The B's have been dominant, and Horvat could be the extra piece they need to win another title.

Further, adding Horvat could help the franchise ease the transition when Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci decide to retire in the not so distant future.

As for the other teams involved, the Red Wings sit sixth in the Atlantic Division with a 19-17-8 record, the Kraken are first in the Pacific Division with a 27-14-4 record, and the Wild are third in the Central Division with a 25-15-4 record.

Horvat has spent his nine-year career with the Canucks, who selected him ninth in the 2013 NHL draft. He's having the best season of his career, having already notched 30 goals and 19 assists in 44 games.

In 616 career games, Horvat has 200 goals and 215 assists. If he goes untraded, he will be one of the best players available in free agency.