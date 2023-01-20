Former Barcelona, Brazil Star Dani Alves Detained After Sexual Assault Allegation

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves was detained on an allegation of sexual assault in Spain.

CNN's Alex Hardie reported Alves was transferred to a court in Barcelona, where he is set to appear in front of a judge on Friday.

According to ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens, a woman filed a police report on Jan. 2, saying the former Barcelona player touched her under her clothes without consent at a nightclub on Dec. 30. Witness statements were taken by police that night after she informed club security of what transpired.

Alves has denied the allegation.

"I would like to deny everything, first," Alves said in an interview with Spanish channel Antena 3 (h/t ESPN). "I was there, in that location, with more people, having a good time. Everybody knows that I love to dance. Having a good time, but without invading the space of others.

"I'm very sorry, but I don't know who that young lady is, I don't know who she is, I've never seen her in my life."

Alves plays for Mexican club Pumas UNAM, and ESPN reported he returned to Spain to face the charges.

Last year, Alves became the oldest player to ever start a World Cup game for Brazil at 39 years and 210 days old.