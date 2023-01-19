Report: Ex-Cowboys DE Aldon Smith Agrees to Plea Deal in DUI Case; Faces Jail Time

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith faces up to 16 months in prison after agreeing to a plea deal in a DUI case on Thursday, according to TMZ Sports:

"The San Mateo County District Attorney tells us Smith agreed at a hearing in Northern California to enter a plea of nolo contendere to a felony charge of drunk driving causing injury.

"In exchange, the court agreed it would not impose a sentence on him higher than 16 months in state prison."



Smith received two felony DUI charges in December 2021 after crashing into a stopped vehicle on a freeway off-ramp in Redwood City, California. The driver of the other vehicle suffered a number of injuries, according to officials, and Smith allegedly told the victim that he couldn't have the police show up at the scene.

Prosecutors said Smith had empty bottles of rum and vodka in his car at the time of the crash and that he "refused to submit to field sobriety tests and refused to take a test." The 33-year-old also had a blood alcohol content of .15 at the time of the crash, prosecutors alleged.

Smith has not played in the NFL since suiting up in 16 games for the Cowboys during the 2020 season when he was reinstated by the NFL following an indefinite suspension after multiple arrests, including on suspicion of hit-and-run and two DUIs.

The Missouri product also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014 and the then-Oakland Raiders in 2015. He missed the 2016 through 2019 seasons while serving his suspension. He earned one Pro Bowl selection and All-Pro in 2012.